Karisma Kapoor Gets Nostalgic As She Remembers Dance Number 'Husn Hai Suhana' With Govinda

On Friday night, Karisma Kapoor dug out some old photos and recalled prepping up for her first dance number, Husn hai Suhana, opposite Govinda. Karisma shared the photos a day after Sara and Varun Dhawan's song Husnn Hai Suhaana New, from the upcoming film Coolie No.1, was unveiled. Karisma wrote, "Nostalgia. Husn hai Suhana was my first dance number with chi chi. The start of an amazing journey of super fun dance number’s with him and Davidji .. so many wonderful memories."

She also laughed over her outfit and mentioned that she was just 19-years-old when she shot the song. The first photo was a still of Karisma and Govinda from their song. In the second picture, the team of the 1995 film posed with David Dhawan and others. After this, Kapoor went on to wish the entire team of the 2020 film. She wrote, "Would like to wish the entire team of the new Coolie No.1 all the very best."

As soon as her post was up on the internet, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Queen", whereas Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "You'll were awesome together." While Varun Dhawan penned, "Iconic, love you lolo," Maheep Kapoor went to call the song "the ultimate." Not only this, but Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bhavana Pandey also dropped endearing comments on Karisma's Instagram post.

Karisma recalls working on her first dance number

Karisma Kapoor often shares her #FlashbackFriday posts. Last week on Friday she once again took a trip down the memory lane and shared yet another throwback photo. She also asked fans to guess the movie. Fans were quick to reply that her photo was from her movie, Haseena Maan Jayegi. A user wrote, "Haseena Maan Jayegi. One of the best movie of Bollywood," whereas another fan wrote, "Evergreen actress."

This year in February, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut with her appearance in the web-series, Mentalhood. The show also stars Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome and Dino Morea in pivotal roles. AltBalaji and ZEE5's Mentalhood follows the story of how different women embrace the imperfections and struggles of being a mother, especially during the time when everyone is so busy with work and other commitments.

