Zaid Darbar Surprises Gauahar Khan With A Dance Video, Says 'I Miss You'; See The Video

On December 10, 2020, Zaid Darbar took to his Instagram handle and shared a surprise video for his fiancée Gauahar Khan. In the video, Zaid can be seen holding a picture of Gauahar and hugging it while he hums the song Tere Naal Chaliye Haseen Koi Na. in the caption, Zaid wrote that since he couldn’t dance with Gauahar, he started his video with her picture. Gauahar Khan too shared his dance video and wrote “Someone Surprised Me” with a sticker of ‘I love you’.

Zaid Darbar surprises his fiancée Gauahar Khan on IG

In the caption, Zaid wrote, “I couldn’t dance with you, so started off my video with you. I miss you @gauaharkhan ‘#Gaza’, ‘#waalian’, ‘#Atrangz’ Choreography by my brother- @awez_darbar” with a smiling face and raising hands emoticon. Many of the couple’s fans couldn’t stop drooling over the dance video and his sweet surprise. As soon as the video was uploaded, they were quick enough to like it and flooded the comments section with lovely comments.

His brother Awez Darbar called Zaid ‘cute’ and further wrote, “Aur dance kar! (Dance more). See you at the studio ‘#HuanHaiSuhana’ time” with several fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Awesome zaid… ALLAH bless you always” with a red heart, while another one wrote, “This is soooo cute and romantic” with a crying face and heart-eye face emoticon. A fan page commented, “Aaaaawwwww how cute. Best best best. G is so lucky ‘#Gaza’” with several heart-eye face emoticons and red hearts. Another user commented, “Omg how cute @gauaharkhan and @zaid_darbar”.

Earlier a week ago, Zaid shared a pair of pictures from his recent pre-wedding shoot with Gauahar Khan and made an announcement of their marriage. He informed his fans that they are going to tie the knot on December 25 this year. In the caption, he gave credits to his style team and photographer. Many of his friends and fans dropped lovely comments and showed their excitement. Aman Darbar called the duo ‘Bhaiya aur Bhabhi’ and dropped several red hearts. Mrunal Panchal too commented, “SUPER EXCITEDDD and CONGRATULATIONS” with a red heart. Anirudh Sharma, Aadil Khan wished the couple, “Congratulations”. Aashika Bhatia too called the duo, “So cuteeeee” with a heart-eye face emoticon.

Image Source: Zaid Darbar Instagram

