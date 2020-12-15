Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of 'favourite Boys', Fans Delighted To See 'Saif And Sons'

On December 15, 2020, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and his sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena added a caption calling them her 'favourite boys' and added the hashtag '#FatherAndSons' to it. She has posted many pictures with Saif and Taimur on her social media accounts but this particular one with Ibrahim definitely stands out as a rare moment. Lots of fans and followers posted affectionate comments on the post, seeing the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and his sons. Here is the post from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram that has been spreading love on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan introduces her 'favourite boys'

In the picture recently posted by Kareena, Saif's sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are leaning in towards their father and endearingly holding him. Saif and Taimur are wearing white kurtas while Ibrahim has a carbon grey t-shirt on. The picture is blurred from the edges, which makes it look like an old picture with smudgy edges, evoking beautiful memories. They are standing in the kitchen as visible from the blurred background. Ibrahim is bending down to hug his father, while Taimur is clinging on to him from the side. The picture looks adorable with the three of them smiling at the camera.

Fans pour love

The picture posted by Kareena is winning a lot of hearts. Fans sent a lot of congratulatory wishes to Kareena along with a host of heart-eyed and kissing emojis to show how lovable the picture looked to them. They called Taimur "Timtim" and said that he "looks too adorable like Bebo". Other fans also put forth an expectation to see a "little Princess Pataudi" this time, as Kareena recently shared a picture of herself with a baby bump on her Instagram. They gave her compliments even though she was not in the picture, and called her a "Queen of many hearts". They also expressed that they felt like Ibrahim looked exactly like a true-copy of his father, which is evidently visible in the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Professional Front

Kareena is presently occupied with her pregnancy for a second time. Apart from that, she has been working on her upcoming movies Laal Singh Chadha and Takht, as mentioned by Filmibeat. Both of these movies will be released around Christmas next year. Additionally, Kareena posts updates on her official Instagram handle regularly for the fans to catch up on and keep up with.

