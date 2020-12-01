Alaya F 'sucks Stomach In & Holds Breath' For Recent Photoshoot; Shares Glimpse

On November 30, 2020, Alaya F took to Instagram and posted a picture from her recent photoshoot. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor often shares her stunning pictures and manages to grab the attention of her fans and followers. Her fans seemingly went gaga over her recent pictures from her photoshoot. Many of them dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Alaya F: 'Was sucking my stomach in'

Also read: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Star Alaya F Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday In Alibaug, Shares Picture

In the caption, Alaya revealed that she had to suck her stomach in and hold her breath while clicking pictures during the photoshoot. She wrote, “Yes yes, I was sucking my stomach in and holding my breath”. In the pictures, Alaya is seen wearing a brown bralette paired with black shorts and an oversized beige-coloured coat. She had a messy hairdo and wore subtle make-up.

Also read: Alaya F Stuns In A Chic Red Dress In Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pictures

A fan called her ‘Mindblowing’ while another one said, “Love the look”. Another user complimented the beauty and dropped ‘Lovely’ in the comments with a heart-eye face emoticon. A fan commented, “Killing it” with a red heart. Several of them dropped fire emoticons and red hearts.

Alaya celebrated her 23rd birthday with a getaway in Alibaug

The actor recently celebrated her birthday on November 28 in Alibaug. She had a small beach getaway and treated her fans with stunning pictures. She stunned in a white-coloured two-piece and stood in the middle of a huge initial of her name which is florally decorated. Her caption read, “Feeling blessed, grateful and super happy! Thank you for all the love and all the wonderful birthday wishes! Thank you for the beautiful décor @partynextdoor.events”. Many of her friends including Mouni Roy, Renil Abraham, Farah Khan, Orhan Awatramani, Varinder Chawla and others from the industry wished the actor on her 23rd birthday.

Also read: Alaya F Tries Out A New Lift But The Landing Doesn't Go As Planned; Fans Call Her 'sassy'

Alaya is the daughter of businessman Farhan Furniturewala and actor Pooja Bedi. She made her debut this year with Nitin Kakkar’s comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie was released in January and was well received by the audience as it was a youth-centric movie.

Image Source: Alaya F Instagram

Also read: Alaya F Flaunts Her Toned Body In Series Of Bikini Pics While Vacationing In Dubai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.