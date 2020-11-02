Alaya F Tries Out A New Lift But The Landing Doesn't Go As Planned; Fans Call Her 'sassy'

Alaya F has set some major fitness goals for her fans. She keeps sharing her dance fitness videos on her social media and gets interesting comments from her fans every time. Alaya F recently took to her Instagram handle and shared another video of her and her dance trainer. Let’s take a look at Alaya F’s Instagram video.

‘Stunning and Higher’

In one of the recent videos of Alaya F’s Instagram, the actor shared a video in which she can be seen performing a lift with her dance trainer. She can be seen wearing a set of pink track pants with a grey top. In Alaya F’s video, she can be seen sitting on her trainer’s knees while her trainer can be seen holding her legs in order to keep the balance. As they begin performing the lift, the duo gracefully does it but in the end, Alaya F stumbles upon her trainer. In the caption, she mentioned this fall and stated that they have finally figured out this lift but not the landing. In the end, Alaya F asks her fans to wait for that fall as they watch her latest video.

All her fans loved the video and the lift in Alaya F’s Instagram video. Many of her fans came up with quirky comments and called Alaya F sassy, stunning and 'shaandaar'. Others showed their love through posting emojis on Alaya F’s Instagram video. Let’s take a quick look at how fans reacted to her latest fitness video.

Alaya F’s fitness videos

Here’s another one from Alaya F’s videos archive in which she can be seen performing another lift with her trainer. She can be seen wearing back shorts with a grey top. This is one of Alaya F’s videos in which she landed perfectly after a complicated lift. In the video, she can be seen falling on her trainer and as he catches and lifts her, Alaya F lands back flying in the air. In the caption, she wrote about her lift saying that she is flying into her fans’ Sunday feed with her dance trainer. The moment this video appeared on Alaya F’s Instagram, her fans rushed to the comment area to pour in some love for her. They were surprised to see their adorable actor performing a difficult lift so well.

