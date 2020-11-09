Alaya F Stuns In A Chic Red Dress In Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pictures

Jawaani Jaaneman fame Alaya F is quite active on social media. Her pictures and dance clips have garnered her a huge fan base even before she made her debut in Bollywood. The diva never fails to amaze fans with her stunning pictures which gives a sneak-peek into her classic collection of classiest outfits. This time, the fashionista took to her Instagram handle to share another breathtaking picture of herself in an all-red ensemble. Take a look at Alaya F's photos:

Alaya F's Instagram post

Daughter of Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala and actor Pooja Bedi, Alaya F has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Alaya took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her recent photoshoot that look divine. Along with the post, Alaya also added a little sweet note. The caption of her post reads as, “Feeling like my favourite emoji: ðŸ’ƒðŸ» (sic)”. Along with the studded red dress, she chose to have wavy locks, red lip colour and subtle makeup. Take a look at Alaya F's Instagram post:

Fans' reaction

Bollywood celebrities and fans can't stop gushing over how pretty Alaya F looks in the red ensemble. Fanpages and actors have mentioned that Alaya F's pictures are simply stunning and adorable. Take a look at her comments:

A peek into Alaya F's Instagram photos

Alaya F's Instagram is quite fun-loving. Along with brand promotions, the actor's Instagram handle also includes art pictures, videos, photoshoots, and a few dance choreographies. The actor has also started her new IGTV series titled Alaya AF in which she shares fitness, beauty, and art tips with her fans and followers.

She recently took to her Instagram handle to share another video of her and her dance trainer. Alaya can be seen wearing pink track pants with a grey top. In the video shared, she can be seen sitting on her trainer’s knees while her trainer can be seen lifting her on his legs to keep the balance. As they begin, the duo gracefully does it but in the end, she stumbles upon her trainer. Take a look:

Previously, the actor shared a monochrome video of herself where she and Utkarsh perform a routine choreographed by Utkarsh. The song they dance to was Dancing With a Stranger. The actor tries her hands-on dancing in pencil heels. The actor is wearing a knitted top and her moves look clean as she dances in her heels. Take a look:

On the work front

Alaya F’s debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman performed well at the box-office. The film featured Saif Ali Khan as Alaya’s father. Reportedly, the actor has already signed her next project. Her next film might be in collaboration with Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, according to a report by cinestaan.com.

(Image Credits: Alaya F Instagram)

