Alaya F Talks Up About Her Role In Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Read Here

Alaya F made a grand entry in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. She was widely appreciated for her performance. She played the role of a pregnant woman in the movie. Recently, in a media interaction, Alaya F talked about her experience on performing the role of a pregnant woman and carrying that look.

The young actor said that she looked cute with a pregnant belly. She said that it was a very real-looking, heavy belly that gave her a backache. She added that she was excited about enacting a pregnant lady in the film until she realised that the abs that she had taken months to acquire would be covered up.

Furthermore, Alaya F called Jawaani Jaaneman a perfect first film and said that she didn’t believe that the movie faced no criticism so then she went to YouTube to find one bad review as for her, the fact was too good to be true.

Furthermore, Alaya F talked about how she is spending her quarantine and how she felt when everything came to a standstill. The actor expressed that she wanted to capitalise the beginnings and even mentioned to her manager that she wanted to be overworked. She mentioned that she was feeling guilty of being overproductive as nothing was possible amid lockdown. Talking about how she is keeping herself busy, she said that she is working on her art, cleaning out cupboards, learning to play the piano and cooking.

Talking about her work front, Alaya's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman was commercially successful. In the family-comedy Alaya played the character of Saif's daughter. Reportedly, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman has signed Alaya for their upcoming project. Actor-producer Jackie Bhagnani, who owns Pooja Entertainment, said in an interview that Alaya's artistry is promising and it is a delight for the team to work with her again. The other informations about the project is yet to be revealed.

