Alaya F Talks About Quarantine Cooking And How Her Life Was In New York

Alaya Furniturewala, daughter of 90s actor Pooja Bedi, made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Not only Alaya F's performance was praised by the audiences but her stunning fashion sense also intrigued the fans. Recently, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Alaya F had a quarantine conversation with a leading entertainment magazine. This lockdown conversation was quite interesting and comprised of many interesting things about Alaya F’s current quarantine life and also her life in New York. Read ahead what the actor had to say-

Alaya F speaks about her quarantine routine life and cooking-

When asked about cooking, and whether she cooks at home during the lockdown, Alaya F said that she is not particularly following any recipes for cooking. Alaya revealed she is not an instinctive cook, but, she is always cooking several food dishes at home. Alaya F revealed that she cooked items like Banana bread, because everyone is cooking, so even she tried that. Alaya said that she is better at cooking sweet stuff than she is in savoury stuff. She cooked Pancakes, especially her favourite protein pancakes, which she cooks very well and prepares them most of the time. Other than that she also cooked pasta at home.

Also read | Pooja Bedi Reveals Her Children Alaya F And Omar Asked Her To Settle Down In Her Life

She did her high school in Bombay [Mumbai] and then she went to New York to study direction. During her course in direction, Alaya F realised that she had an affinity towards acting and hence she found out that being in front of the camera was more fulfilling. That’s when Alaya F came back one summer and changed her major. From New York University, she shifted to New York Film Academy where she trained for the next five years. According to Alaya F, acting in a Hindi film is a different ball game altogether. She said that she took diction classes and dance classes, as she believes that she was a very bad dancer and that Bollywood dancing required a lot of work. Hence, Alaya F studied contemporary dance to classical like Kathak.

Also read | This Was The Best Compliment Alaya F Received For Her Work In 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya F is currently keeping her fans updated with her fun Instagram video. Alaya F is currently quarantining with her mother, Pooja Bedi, and brother Omar Furniturewala. She is enjoying her time and finding happiness in painting and making TikTok videos.

Also read | Alaya F Talks Up About Her Role In Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.