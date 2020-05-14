Alaya F's Rajasthan Tour Pictures Proves That She Loves To Explore 'Incredible India'

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of the actor, Pooja Bedi. She made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Not only Alaya F performance was appreciated by her fans but her fashion sense also intrigued many. The new face of Bollywood is an avid social media user and also keeps updating her Instagram with fashionable pictures. Her ravishing looks and stylish outfits are a true inspiration for all fashion lovers. Her captivating aura and stunning outfits are all filled on her Instagram page. She is also an avid traveller and loves to explore new places especially India. Her passion for travelling and inspiring her fans to explore the traditional and incredible India is just amazing. So, today let’s take a look back at Alaya F’s Rajasthan tour pictures.

Here are some adorable pictures of Alaya F from her Rajasthan tour-

The stunning actor, Alaya F posing in the most famous dessert of Rajasthan. She visited the Thar Desert of Rajasthan in Jaisalmer. She is wearing a basic dress with a scarf on her head and posing in her best way. Have a look at this picture.

The stylish actor dressed up in a floral flowy gown in which she looks stunning. Alaya F is sitting on a beautiful Sofa set up in a hotel in Rajasthan and enjoying her trip. The gorgeous, Alaya is posing in the sunshine with the nature in the Suryagarh Palace Jaisalmer.

Alaya F posing in the middle of the garden with some beautiful blooming flowers. She is at the same Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in the beautiful floral dress paired with long earrings and open hair with minimal makeup. Have a look at the pretty actor here-

Alaya F’s stunning picture with a mesmerizing background will surely make your day. Along with a beautiful smile and elegant looks she is enjoying her Rajasthan tour. The background of a temple shows that Alaya F is a traditional girl and loves to explore the incredibility of India. Have a look at this picture in which Alaya is exploring some architectural marvels of India.

All smiles when I think about how lovely the last two months have been and all tears when I think about how much nonsense I’ve eaten and how little water I’ve drunk..😳🤭

One more dazzling look of Alaya from the Rajasthan tour in which she is wearing a black and white short Kurti and a scarf around the neck. She has opted for a minimal makeup look, leaving her hairs open. Have a look at the picture and her caption which shows her love for travelling.

...and some more travel

