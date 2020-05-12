Alaya F's New '#mostlikelyto' TikTok Session Has A New 'pawfect' Participant

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of the actor Pooja Bedi, who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Not only Alaya F's performance was praised by the audiences but her stunning fashion sense also intrigued many fans.

The new-comer on the block is an avid social media user and also keeps updating her Instagram with her fashionable pictures and dancing videos. Alaya F is currently quarantining with her mother, Pooja Bedi, and brother Omar Furniturewala. She is enjoying her time and finding happiness in painting and making TikTok videos. Alaya F earlier also did this challenge of #whosmostlikelyto with her mom Pooja Bedi and brother, Omar. Now again, she took up a TikTok Challenge, and the new person who witnessed the whole session live was her pet dog,

Alaya F's 'most likely' TikTok game with mom and brother is witnessed by a special guest

Alaya F’s captivating aura and an admirable loving nature towards her mom, brother, and especially for her pet dog have got the fans admiring the diva. She is continuously playing with the dog and this special guest appeared in her new #whosmostlikelyto TikTok session. Currently, Alaya F is enjoying her COVID-19 lockdown by painting and doing some creative activities at home and sharpening her skills. While quarantining with her brother and mother at their home, she is utilizing the free time in making Tik Tok videos.

Upcoming projects for Alaya F

On the professional front, there are speculations that Alaya F will next be seen on-screen with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be supposedly directed by Anubhati Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's sister. However, there is no confirmation or official statement made by the makers of the movie yet.

