When Nushrat Bharucha Posed For A Selfie With 'extremely Talented Women' Of Bollywood

Nushrat Bharucha made her debut with the movie Akaash Vani. The actor gained major recognition with movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Nushrat created a firm foothold with her performances and unique fashion choices. For today’s Throwback Tuesday post, here’s a picture of Nushrat Bharucha with Bollywood divas.

Nushrat Bharucha shared this picture on her Twitter account. In this picture, Nushrat Bharucha is seen striking a pose with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Ekta Kapoor, and Tahira Kashyap. All the Bollywood divas look all glammed up as they pose for a group a selfie. Nushrat Bharucha is seen wearing a floral ensemble with nude makeup and hoop earrings. The actor accompanied these Bollywood divas for a party hosted by Rohini Iyer.

In the amazing company of some extremely talented women last night. Thank you @rohiniyer for being such an awesome host. pic.twitter.com/J1LceCUnVo — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) November 23, 2019

Nushrat Bharucha has been riding high on the success of her recent films. Her 2018 Luv Ranjan-directed hit film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety helped her and her co-star Kartik Aaryan to climb up the ladder of success. Since then, Nushrat Bharucha has become a popular face.

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film was an enormous hit at the box office. Additionally, Nushrat Bharucha was also seen in a special dance number, Peeyu Datt Ke in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan.

The actor will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. The film will also star Rajkummar Rao opposite Nushrat Bharucha. The movie was initially set to release on January 31 but was pushed forward to June 12, 2020. Nushrat Bharucha will also be featured in the movie Hurdang.

