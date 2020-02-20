Alaya F's Adorable Little Fan Refuses To Let Go Of Her In This Cute Video; Watch

Alaya F might be a newcomer in Bollywood, but she has already amassed a large fan following, thanks to her acting talents and good nature. She recently made her debut in the comedy-drama, Jawaani Jaaneman, which released on January 31, 2020, where she starred alongside superstar Saif Ali Khan.

After her debut, the young actor was quickly put into the spotlight and she now has fans of all ages from all over the country. Recently, a cute video was shared on social media, where an adorable fan refused to let go of Alaya F's hand.

Alaya F's cute little fan does not want to let go of her hand

Above is the video that was shared online by a popular celebrity photographer. The video featured Alaya F along with a mother, who carried her young child in her arms. In the clip, the young fan was adorably holding on to Alaya F's hand. At one point, he playfully tried to bite the actor's hand and Alaya could not help but gush over his adorable behaviour. Finally, the kid let go of Alaya F's hand and the actor lovingly said that he was a sweet child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F is already set to feature in three more films. While no official news or details about her upcoming films have been revealed, several news portals had previously reported that the actor had struck a three-film deal with the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman, Northern Lights Films.

In an interview with a media portal, producer Jay Shewakramani, owner of Northern Lights Films, had stated that he just followed his instincts when he decided to cast her in the movie along with Saif. After working with Alaiya F in Jawaani Jaaneman and seeing her evolve as an actor, Jay knew that she had what it took to work in this field.

