Alaya F's Stunning Outfit's Cost Will Leave You Shell-shocked; See Pic

Alaya F has already been receiving great reviews for her performance in her debut movie, Jawaani Jaaneman. Apart from that, the actor seems to have also won the hearts of the fashion police. Be it her promotional outfits or magazine covers, Alaya F has been making waves in Bollywood with her classy and chic style. And Alaya F’s recent outfit has been grabbing eyeballs too for its whopping price.

Alaya F recently attended beauty awards show where she was dressed like a diva. Alaya F sported a lavender coloured gown with a plunging neckline, embroidered torso and ruffled layered bottom. The price of this elegant and stunning outfit by label Marchesa is sure to leave you flabbergasted. This outfit is reportedly priced at a mammoth amount of ₹5,00,625 (USD 6995).

Alaya F wore no jewellery as she let her outfit do all the talking. The actor went bold with her makeup as she opted for a shimmery purplish eye shadow with glossy lips. She let her hair into a messy ponytail. Take a look at a few photos of Alaya F in this stunning outfit.

Image courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

