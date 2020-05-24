Alaya F Vs Ananya Panday, Who Styled The Sporty Look With Finesse?

Alaya F and Ananya Panday are two fashionable divas among the new-gen actors. The actors have successfully grabbed the audience's attention for their compelling performances. Alaya F and Ananya Panday are not only acing at their acting game but are also stealing hearts with their vogue and trendy style statements. In the recent past, Alaya F and Ananya Panday were seen posing in similar sporty outfits. Check out which of these newbies styled the sporty trend better.

Also Read | Alaya F's pictures from all-India trip will make fans plan an escape right away; see pics

Alaya F's Sporty Look

In this Instagram post, Alaya F is seem wearing Puma outfits. She looked stunning as she donned a black sports bra paired with black gym shorts. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor clubbed the bralet with multi-coloured rider jacket, adorned with cool colours like pink and purple.

Alaya F's sports shoes matched her rider jacket. For glam, Alaya F opted for a highlight makeup look with glossy eyes. In the pictures shared on her Instagram, Alaya F showed off her flexibility. She simply captioned her post as "It's an 80's party🎉 in 2020. The Future Rider from 👟".

Also Read | Recreate Alaya F's artistic stills while posing with flowers; see pics

Ananya Panday's Sporty Wardrobe

Ananya Panday recently made her grand debut on Dabboo Ratnani’s iconic calendar. She took to Instagram and shared her picture from the shoot. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “my dabboo(t) 🤪 shot!! #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2020 thank u sir for making me a part of this iconic calendar 🤩”

Here, Ananya Panday posed in a black crop top sported with neon lemon gym shorts. The top was layered by a silver balloon jacket. She completed the look with transparent string heels.

Also Read | Alaya F's captions to take cues from: Quirky punch lines to thoughtful quotes

On the work front, Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. The comic family drama film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Bollywood flick Khaali Peeli lined up for her. The film features Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in main roles, with Jaideep Ahlawat playing the antagonist in their story.

Also Read | Alaya F's pictures with her friends & colleagues that prove she is a social butterfly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.