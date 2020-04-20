Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F are two of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood. The two actors have a huge fan following on social media. Their fans often love to admire their outfits and style statements. Here is a comparison between the two Bollywood ladies from times when they wore a khaki outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar vs Alaya F - who rocked the khaki outfit better?

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore this stylish and classy outfit during one of her movie promotions in 2019. The actor wore khaki pants along with an overcoat. Bhumi also wore an off-shoulder top which looked stunning and matched it with her pair of heels. Fans in the comments appreciated the actor for her amazing style sense and mentioned that she looks absolutely stunning in her attire.

Alaya F

Alaya recently wore this stylish khaki romper and clicked an amazing photo series in this outfit. Fans were awestruck by how stunning the young actor looked in her outfit and how well she carried it with elegance. Alaya wore minimal jewellery and wore a set of heels to complete the look of the outfit. Fans could not stop gushing over how pretty and classy she looked in the attire.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is expected to be seen in Durgavati for which the actor is extremely excited. Durgavati is expected to be a horror-thriller film and is a remake of a 2018 Telegu film. Alaya F is just one film old in Bollywood and has taken the industry by storm with her incredible performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. Fans of Alaya F are excited to watch her next projects after the spectacular response for her debut film.

