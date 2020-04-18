Bhumi Pednekar's Pizzeria Serves Fresh Pizza 'made From Scratch', Watch Video

Bhumi Pednekar recently uploaded a video explaining how to make a pizza at home from scratch. She can be seen using a base made at home in the video posted. She has also mentioned how delicious the pizza made by the Pednekars was.

Bhumi Pednekar’s pizza made from scratch

Bhumi Pednekar recently uploaded a fun video where she could be seen making a pizza while using a home-made base. She can be first seen spreading out the dough on a platform. She then spreads pizza sauce all over the dough which is followed by bell peppers, onion and cheese blocks. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that the pizza is coming from Pednekar’s pizzeria. She has mentioned how they made it from the very scratch and that it tasted delicious. In the hashtags for the caption, Bhumi Pednekar has also called herself “Bhumi the Baker”. She has mentioned towards the end that she is also a moody baker. Have a look at the post from Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram here.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Easter delight

Bhumi Pednekar recently uploaded a picture of a mouth-watering cake that she baked all by herself. In the picture posted, the cake can be seen in the process of getting baked while it sits inside an oven. She has mentioned in the caption for the post that she is Bhumi the Baker for the day. She has also mentioned that the key ingredients in the cake are walnut and dates. Have a look at the picture from Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

