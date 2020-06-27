Alaya F Reveals The Kind Of Roles She Wishes To Do, Says 'want To Shock The Audience'

Alaya F recently talked about the kind of roles she wants to do in an interview with a media organisation. The actor went into details about the kind of films she wants to do and the kind of characters she wants to play. She also expressed her need to shock people with her roles. Read what the actor said.

She made her debut in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. In a recent interview with a media outlet, the actor opened up about her prospects on acting and the kind of characters she wants to portray. Alaya said that she wanted to shock people with her character portrayals so much that they would be surprised that she is doing a role as such. She also hoped to do them well and impress the audiences.

Alaya then talked about how all the varied roles she has been getting currently, be it commercial ones, female-centric or edgier roles. She also mentioned that she was happy doing roles as such as well.

For now, the actor is uploading many videos on her Instagram as IGTV videos labelled #AlayaAF. All of the videos uploaded by her are quite quirky and funny. A few of her last videos were about the following topics:

Tips and Tricks to stay motivated Peanut Butter and Toast with a twist #HOWFARWILLYOUGOFORLOVE Attempting Yoga Poses

In attempting yoga poses, the star also uploaded a 4-minute long video of her trying to do some difficult yoga poses. She mentioned how the video is not a tutorial. The star stated how she had come across a really cool and difficult yoga pose that she wanted to try. She also said that she wanted to film herself doing that.

Watch the video

Here's the caption of the video - Attempting A Yoga Pose! This is NOT a tutorial!! it’s just 3 minutes of me struggling I’ve never really done yoga in my life but it’s been one of my favourite lockdown activities to find yoga videos and poses and try and recreate themI'm a big believer in doing things over and over and over again until I get it, so here’s a little glimpse into that! Please don’t try this at home unless you know what you’re doing.. don’t be like me. She also gained many positive reviews for the video. Check out the comments:

Pic Credit: Alaya F's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Alaya F's Instagram

