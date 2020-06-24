Alaya F On Dealing With Pressure: 'It Pushes Me As I Want To Do Better At Everything'

Recently, a leading entertainment portal quoted Bollywood actor Alaya F, who shared her mantra of dealing with pressure. While unveiling what kept her going on, she shared a positive thought which can encourage anyone to get better at what they do. Alaya F said that pressure pushes her to do better at everything.

Well, this is not the first time when Alaya F has motivated her fans with positive words. Not only in her interviews and chats with media portals, but Alaya F has also often shared several posts on her social media to motivate fans. During the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Alaya F started a series "AlayaAF".

In her Instagram series, she talks about health, art, glamour and much more. Giving an insight into her series, Alaya wrote that she has decided to come up with all-new IGTV series called #AlayaAF which will include 5 different types of videos: #HealthyAF, #FitAF, #ArtsyAF, #GlamAF, #ChallengingAF. The actor also started sharing videos on social media from June 2.

Alaya F's movies

Talking about Alaya F's professional front, she marked her debut with a January 2020 release, Jawaani Jaaneman. Along with Alaya, the comedy flick also featured veteran actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The film managed to bag a positive response from the critics and is labelled as a commercial success. Alaya's performance shone and made an impact on the audience. She gained substantial popularity through the Nitin Kakkar directorial.

On the other side, just after a week of her debut, a report published by a leading entertainment portal confirmed her second project. According to the report, the producer of Jawaani Jaaneman revealed that they are signing another project with Alaya F. Jackky Bhagnani, owner of Pooja Entertainment, shared that it was a delight to work with Alaya. The production team has always found promise in Alaya F's artistry and believed she can do wonders. He further added that the details of the same will be soon shared. He also expressed that the entire team is excited to have Alaya F once again.

