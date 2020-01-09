Shirley Setia To Alaya F: 4 Bollywood Debutants In 2020 You Must Check Out

Just like the previous year, 2020 will also witness fresh faces in Bollywood. From Pooja Bedi’s daughter to YouTube sensation Shirley Setia, the newbies are all set to mark their debut in the Hindi film industry. We have listed some of the actors who are hoping to carve a niche for themselves with their hard work and passion.

1. Alaya F

Alaya F, Pooja Bedi’s daughter, is all set to kick-start her Bollywood journey. She will star alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. This coming-of-age drama movie will feature Alaya as Saif’s onscreen daughter. Moreover, Tabu will play a pivotal role in Jawaani Jaaneman. According to reports, it is revealed that producers have signed her for a three-film deal even before the release of her debut movie. They were quite impressed with her acting in the Nitin Kakkar directorial.

2. Isabelle Kaif

Bollywood actor Katrina kaif’s baby sister Isabelle will mark her debut this year. She will star in Time to Dance alongside Sooraj Pancholi. This Stanley D’Costa-directorial is produced by Remo D’Souza. As the film could not hit the screens in 2019, it is speculated to release this year. Isabelle has also started working on her second movie Kwatha opposite Ayush Sharma. Set in the backdrop of Manipur, this action drama will feature Sharma as an Army officer.

3. Manushi Chhillar

After being crowned Miss World 2017, Manushi has been featuring in several television commercials. In November, she revealed her first Bollywood movie. Manushi will mark her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. Helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, this historical period drama is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan, while Chhillar will essay the role of his wife Sanyogita.

4. Shirley Setia

YouTube sensation Shirley Setia is all set to impress us with her acting chops, after swaying us with singing skills. She will star alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in her debut movie Nikamma. This comedy-drama flick will be Shetty’s comeback in Bollywood after a 13-year hiatus. Nikamma will hit the theatres on June 5, 2020.

