Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya Furniturewala Is A Breakout Star; 7 Lesser-known Facts About Her

Alaya Furniturewala has been making the headlines due to the hype created around her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya Furniturewala already had signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. This deal was finalised before Alaya Furniturewala made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, which is based on the life of a father-daughter. The film is also going to give screen space to the Driyshyam star, Tabu. Alaiya F has already gotten a very strong fan following, but they want to know other details about Pooja Bedi’s daughter. Here are some unknown facts about Alaya Furniturewala.

Also Read | Saif, Kareena And Other Celebrities Arrive For Jawaani Janeman Screening

Also Read | AIMIM Chief Owaisi Accuses Govt Of Oppressing Students, Asserts "We Are With Jamia"

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Grows Tremendously On Day 2, Here's The Total Figure

Lesser-known facts about Jawani Jaaneman debutant, Alaya Furniturewala

Alaya got initial recognition as she participated in a beauty contest with her mom in a reality TV show called Maa Exchange at Sony Entertainment.

Alaya was featured on the cover of the Femina along with her mother Pooja Bedi in the year 2016.

It was not an easy path for Alaya F to get into the film industry as she reportedly got rejected several times before she scored her debut movie after a lot of struggle on her own merit.

She was also rewarded with Balakratna National Art Award for excellence in art in 2013.

Alaya F is also a trained Contemporary and Kathak dancer.

She has completed an acting course from the New York Film Academy.

Alaya F’s original name is Alaia Ebrahim Furniturewalla.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show Has Jawaani Jaaneman's Star Cast Spending Fun Time With Kapil

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Beats Laal Kaptan's Total Nett Gross On The Opening Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.