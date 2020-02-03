Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya Furniturewala Is A Breakout Star; 7 Lesser-known Facts About Her

Alaya Furniturewala has been making the headlines due to the hype created around her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya Furniturewala already had signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. This deal was finalised before Alaya Furniturewala made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, which is based on the life of a father-daughter. The film is also going to give screen space to the Driyshyam star, Tabu. Alaiya F has already gotten a very strong fan following, but they want to know other details about Pooja Bedi’s daughter. Here are some unknown facts about Alaya Furniturewala.
Making everyone stop and stare because humne sabka dil luteya! 🤩✨#JawaaniJaanemanhttps://t.co/ysvzk3uRXshttps://t.co/nEXqtH6kO1 @poojafilms #BlackKnightFilms #NorthernLightsFilms @nitinrkakkar #SaifAliKhan #Tabu @kubbrasait @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani pic.twitter.com/MGeicDU2p8— Alaya F (@AlayaF___) February 2, 2020
Also Read | Saif, Kareena And Other Celebrities Arrive For Jawaani Janeman Screening
Also Read | AIMIM Chief Owaisi Accuses Govt Of Oppressing Students, Asserts "We Are With Jamia"
Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Grows Tremendously On Day 2, Here's The Total Figure
Grateful and more motivated than ever🙏🏼 thank you for all the love #jawaanijaaneman— Alaya F (@AlayaF___) February 1, 2020
.@Pooja_Ent
#BlackKnightFilms #NorthernLightsFilms @nitinrkakkar
#SaifAliKhan #tabu @KubbraSait@_AmitMishra_
#abhijeetbhattacharya @tanishkbagchi@Musicshabbir@mudassarkhan1 pic.twitter.com/CBFoHrvYvM
Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show Has Jawaani Jaaneman's Star Cast Spending Fun Time With Kapil
Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman Beats Laal Kaptan's Total Nett Gross On The Opening Day
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.