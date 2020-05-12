Alaya F Wishes Mother Pooja Bedi A Happy 50th Birthday With An Adorable Picture

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi recently celebrated her 50th birthday with her family on May 11, 2020. Her daughter, Alaya F, had the sweetest thing to say to her as she wished her mother through a social media post. She also posted a video of the cake-cutting on her official Instagram handle.

Alaya F’s birthday wish for mother Pooja Bedi

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi was showered with wishes and blessings on social media on the occasion of her 50th birthday. One of the many people to wish her through Instagram was her daughter, Alaya F. She put up an adorable picture with her mother where they were seen sitting and enjoying the birthday vibe. In the picture posted, Alaya F can be seen wearing a white short skirt with a black crop top. She can also be seen with a white jacket on top of the outfit which gives it a proper monochrome effect. She has also added a simple pendant to the look. On the other hand, Pooja Bedi can be seen dressed in a white maxi dress which has a sheer material overcoat on top of it. Her hair can be seen partially tied behind. In the caption for the post, Alaya F has wished her mother a happy birthday while expressing her love and affection for her. Have a look at the picture posted by Alaya F on her Instagram here.

Alaya F also posted a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen celebrating mother Pooja Bedi’s birthday by cutting cakes. Her grandfather, Kabir Bedi, can be seen joining through a video call. Her brother, Omar Furniturewala, can also be seen in the Instagram story posted. Have a look at a snip from the story here.

Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

