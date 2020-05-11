Alaya F Utilising Her Lockdown Time To Learn New Choreography Online

Alaya F is just one film old in Bollywood but she still enjoys a wide fan base across social media platforms. She is also one of the most active celebrities on social media. Thanks to her killer dance moves and unmatched style sense, Alaya F was popular on social media even before she made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. She regularly posts updates about her life and also some dancing videos of her. As the entire country is under lockdown, Alaya F is making the most of this free time for self-growth and learning new things. Recently, the actor has started learning some new set of choreographies.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor is learning new sets of choreography online. This new learning experience will allow Alaya F to know a few more steps and sharpen her dancing skills. However, Alaya F already has more than a few tricks up her sleeves when it comes to dancing. She has proved how amazing dancer she is in her dance videos which she posted on her social media. Here are some of her amazing dance videos.

Alaya F's Instagram videos

Alaya F is an outstanding dancer with amazing dancing skills in contemporary and Kathak. With this recent virtual training of Alaya F, her fans would be in for a few more of Alaya F’s dancing videos. In her free time during the lockdown, Alaya F is not just dancing, she is also indulging in doodling, working out, reading, watching movies and much more.

Alaya F's photos

Alaya F is making sure that her time in lockdown is not getting wasted and she is utilising it to the maximum level. Alaya F’s Instagram is also full of her candid and funny videos. Alaya F is currently enjoying the success of her debut film Jawaani Janeman. She was seen along with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the movie. Alaya F was also seen on the cover of a leading magazine.

