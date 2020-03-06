The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alaya F's Instagram Posts Show Fans Exactly How To Nail The Candid Pose

Bollywood News

Alaya F is known for her strong social media presence. Here are some of the best candid pictures from the actor that shows how to nail the candid look

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Alaya F is very popular on social media despite being just one film old. The new entrant in Bollywood has a massive fan following on social media. She regularly posts her glamorous pictures on Instagram to keep her fans updated about her life. Here are some of the best candid pictures on Alaya F’s Instagram.

Also Read | Alaya F's Glittery Outfits Are Perfect For A Party Night With Your Friends; See Pics

Alaya F's Photos

Alaya F looks like a dream in this picture. She looked adorable wearing a smile on her face. She was seen wearing a white crop T-shirt and denim. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses as she sat in the sunlight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read | Alaya F Opens Up On How She Prepared For Her Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya F looked very happy as she was seen having fun at a merry-go-round. She was seen dressed in a full black outfit. Her fans seemed to love her smile as they showered her picture with lots of comments praising her smile.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read | Alaya F's Pictures In various Instagram filters To Inspire Your Next Photoshoot; See

Alaya F looked adorable in this picture. She took to her Instagram to share this picture where she is seen playing with a kid. Alaya was seen dressed in ethnic white attire as she looked overjoyed with the kid. She accessorised her look with oversized drop earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana To Team Up With Alaya F For 'Stree Rog Vibhag'?

Alaya F looked at her fashionable best in this photoshoot for a magazine. She was seen wearing a cotton blend dress that she paired with a polyester jacket. She opted for denim loafers in this unique look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
PhonePe
PHONEPE AFFECTED DUE TO YES BANK
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM