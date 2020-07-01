Alaya F Never Wears Hair Extensions To Dance Class Anymore, Here's Why; See Video

Alaya F recently took to Instagram to share a moment of misfortune which happened while she was at her practice session. The video features the actor doing a difficult step with the help of a partner. However, to the horror of everyone, her hair extensions got stuck under the foot of her partner, causing it to fall off instantly. Her fans cannot help but feel the pain that the actor probably went through when the disaster took place.

Alaya F’s moment of misfortune

Bollywood actor Alaya F has lately been keeping her followers engaged through pictures and videos of various kind. She recently posted a video explaining why she stopped wearing hair extensions to dance practice. She can be seen dressed in a pair of black shorts and a white T-shirt in the dance video.

In the video recently put up, she can be seen doing a difficult step which involves her sliding on the floor and her partner giving her a hand in getting up. When she is being pulled up from the floor, her partner accidentally steps on her hair extensions, causing it to fall off on the floor. She can be heard screaming when the extensions come out. The expressions on each of their faces are extremely funny as they see the fashion disaster unfold in front of them.

In the caption for the post, Alaya F has spoken about what this experience was like. She wrote that it was the last time she wore her extensions to the dance class. She has also spoken about the expressions that they have on their faces. Have a look at the post from Alaya F’s Instagram here.

Previously, the actor had spoken about how much she misses her dance classes, through an Instagram post. In the video posted by the actor, she could be seen practising one difficult contemporary move where she had to swing her legs in a particular manner. She has written in the caption for the post that she misses these dance sessions and would like to take them again. Have a look at the smooth Contemporary move that Alaya F does, here.

Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

