Alaya F's Green Funky Look Is Inspired By Deepika Padukone? See Pics

Alaya Furniturewala aka Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut by starting opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. The newbie's performance was much praised by the audiences and critics. The actor is the daughter of Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala and actor Pooja Bedi. On the social media front, Alaya F is an active celebrity and has successfully garnered 744k followers on Instagram. She has also successfully managed to impress the fashion police with her vogue style statements.

In the recent past, Alaya F was spotted donning an outfit similar to Deepika Padukone's red carpet dress. Having said that, let's take a look at how Alaya styled the dress inspired by Deepika Padukone. Check out Alaya's Instagram.

Deepika Padukone's Red Carpet Wardrobe -

Deepika Padukone wore the red carpet outfit for Cannes Film Festival 2019. She sported the neon dress embedded with layer cuts. Deepika Padukone's dress was made of yards of gauzy fabric. The red carpet gown was sported with a pink headband. This was the last outfit for her Cannes outing. It was created by Giambattista Valli. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's Cannes Film Festival outfit.

Alaya F's gown outfit -

In an older photoshoot for a fashion site, Alaya F was styled in a lime green gown inspired by Deepika Padukone's Cannes' outfit. The out with had translucent selves and closed neckline design. Alaya opted for pearl design accessories, a pearl necklace and bracelet. She also sported oval tinted sunglasses. For glam, Alaya F was styled in pink smokey eyes and nude lip colour. She completed her outfit with black boots. Check out Alaya F's Instagram.

In the other news, Alaya F seems quite active during the quarantine. She is sported making Tik Tok videos with her family. She has also been showcasing her artwork. The newbie also shared a makeup tutorial video with her followers, showing off her makeup skills. On the work front, Alaya F was last seen working opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film revolves around Jazz, a property broker and party animal in London, who has to confront a daughter he never knew he had, who is also pregnant.

