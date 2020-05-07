Alaya F And Brother Omar Think Mom Pooja Bedi Is Dumber Than Them; Watch

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya’s mother Pooja Bedi and her father Farhaan Furniturewala parted ways after eight years of marriage in 2003. In an interview with a popular entertainment website, Alaya F said that she’s in good terms with her parent’s respective partners. Alaya F seems to be spending time in lockdown with her mother as well as her brother Omar.

The trio recently did another round of Who Is Most Likely To challenge and had the fans rolling in laughter. While the trio managed to not match on most of the answers, Alaya F and her brother seem to think that their mother Pooja Bedi is the dumbest amongst the trio. Pooja Bedi seemed surprised by the answer and laughed it off.

Alaya F, Pooja Bedi and Omar F wore matching black coloured outfits for the game. Alaya F sat on the floor while her mother and her brother took the couch. Alaya F was seen cuddling an adorable puppy who seemed to be enjoying their hilarious game as well. While posting the hilarious video on her social media account Alaya F stated that she is completing her promise and posting another video from the Who Is Most Likely To challenge. She wrote, ‘As promised, one more #WhosMostLikelyTo with my mother and brother @poojabediofficial @_omar.f_’ [sic]

This is not the first time that the trio has played the Who Is Most Likely To challenge. Alaya F, Pooja Bedi and Omar F sat down a few days back and played the game. In the earlier game as well, the trio wore matching black outfits.

In the first part of the Who Is Most Likely To challenge, both Alaya F and Omar F claimed that their mother is the biggest drama queen amongst the three. However, they also stated that she was their favourite person.

