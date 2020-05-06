Alaya F's Unseen Pics With Her Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Cast & Crew

Alaya F is the newest star kid on the block, who left both critics and audience awestruck with her impeccable performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya F stunned everyone with her ground-breaking performance in the family entertainer. She not only made her presence felt in scenes but looked really confident on celluloid.

Alaya F shared screen space with polished actors like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Farida Jalal in Jawaani Jaaneman. The stunning actor impressed the critics like none of her contemporaries. But Alaya F got all this appreciation after working hard for over four years to prepare herself as an actor. She seemed to have a lot of fun on the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman, and her Insta feed is proof of that. All one can trace several unseen pictures with her Jawaani Jaaneman family on social media. Take a look-

Unseen photos of Alaya F and her Jawaani Jaaneman family

On the work front, Alaya F has bagged yet another film under the Pooja Entertainment banner. The Producer of Jawaani Jaaneman, Jackky Bhagnani loved Alaya's work so much in her debut film, that he has roped in the millennial actor for his untitled next.

