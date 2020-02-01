Jawaani Jaaneman Tamilrockers Trends As Tamilrockers Leaks The Saif Ali Khan Film

Tamilrockers is a piracy website, infamous for releasing upcoming movies on the Internet before their release date. Their victim this time is the highly-anticipated Bollywood movie, Panga. Tamilrockers is notorious for reportedly distributing copyright material which allows the user to download various movies online with the help of torrent files.

Because of Tamilrockers’ illegal activities, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman are likely to suffer a huge loss. Before this, Tamilrockers had leaked many other movies online like Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, Software Sudheer and Darbar. Most recently, its victim was the Hollywood movie Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. of the Iron Man fame.

Read Also: Alia Bhatt's Movies That Failed To Create Magic At Bollywood Box Office

Jawaani Jaaneman Tamilrockers 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman has released on January 31, 2020. However, because of piracy websites like Tamilrockers, netizens watch movies online without going to the theatres. Despite being a much-anticipated movie, the box office collections of Jawaani Jaaneman might incur huge losses because of this leak by the piracy website.

However, because of piracy websites like Tamilrockers, netizens watch movies online without going to the theatres. Despite being a much-anticipated movie, the box office collections of Jawaani Jaaneman might incur huge losses because of this leak by the piracy website.

Read Also: Shraddha Kapoor's Most Stylish Looks In All-black Outfits

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been fighting to curb the piracy wave in India. However, their efforts are barely bearing any fruit as piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have made their efforts futile. New sites are emerging almost every day.

Watch the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman here:

Read Also: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Latest Post Proves He Is Still Not Over The Memes

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Read Also: Amitabh Bachchan Is All Set To Inspire The Audience With His Role As Vijay Barse In 'Jhund

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.