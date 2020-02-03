How To Get Colourful Smokey Eye Look Like Your Favourite Celebs

Fashion has a way of coming back, and smokey eyes are making a comeback this season. All popular celebrities can be seen donning this look. Getting a smokey eye look is not at all difficult. So let us take a look at the easiest makeup tips for smokey eyes and which celebs rocked the look.

Read Also: Rhea Kapoor Surely Knows How To Style Her Ethnic Outfits Perfectly; See Pics

Smokey eyes get a colour coded upgrade this season

How to get smokey eyes

Be it matte black or dusted with a hint of shimmer, the smokey eyes look are a very common and go-to makeup look for most of the girls. It requires no sharp precision like you need while applying the winged eyeliner and can be created by a kohl pencil too. Multicoloured smokey eyes are trending this season, which is the same technique but with bright pops of colour incorporated. Follow the tutorial for a better understanding.

Celebs who rocked the smokey eye look

As much we love a good smoky eye, and so do celebs! Check out the best smoky eye makeup looks from our favourite Bollywood celebs that will give you some inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor

Deepika Padukone

Read Also: Riteish Deshmukh's NET WORTH Will Leave You Stunned; Details Inside

Kangana Ranaut

Disha Patani

Read Also: Every Film Of Mine Has A Message: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Malaika Arora

Read Also: Sanya Malhotra's Workout Photos And Videos For #MondayMotivation