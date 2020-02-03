Union Budget
How To Get Colourful Smokey Eye Look Like Your Favourite Celebs

Fashion

As much we love a good smoky eye, and so do celebs! Check out these celebrities rocking the smokey eye and take a look at how to nail the look.

how to get smokey eyes

Fashion has a way of coming back, and smokey eyes are making a comeback this season. All popular celebrities can be seen donning this look. Getting a smokey eye look is not at all difficult. So let us take a look at the easiest makeup tips for smokey eyes and which celebs rocked the look.

Smokey eyes get a colour coded upgrade this season

How to get smokey eyes

Be it matte black or dusted with a hint of shimmer, the smokey eyes look are a very common and go-to makeup look for most of the girls. It requires no sharp precision like you need while applying the winged eyeliner and can be created by a kohl pencil too. Multicoloured smokey eyes are trending this season, which is the same technique but with bright pops of colour incorporated. Follow the tutorial for a better understanding.

Celebs who rocked the smokey eye look

As much we love a good smoky eye, and so do celebs! Check out the best smoky eye makeup looks from our favourite Bollywood celebs that will give you some inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Deepika Padukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Kangana Ranaut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Disha Patani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Malaika Arora

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

