Alaya F's Unseen 'then And Now' Picture Is Too Cute To Miss; Check Out

Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut by starring opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. She has gained wide recognition for her influential skills on Instagram. Recently, an old 'now and then' picture of Alaya F shared by a fan account went viral on Instagram.

Alaya F's unseen 'then & now' picture

Recently, a fan account shared a then and now picture of Alaya F. In the Instagram post, there is a collage of two pictures, one from the millennial actor's childhood and the other is her recent picture. In her childhood picture, Alaya F can be seen flashing her wide smile while in the second one she is seen in a denim outfit, wearing an intense expression on the face. In both the pictures, Alaya can be seen wearing denim outfits. While in the 'then' picture she sported a denim frock, in the 'now' picture, she donned denim co-ords. Take a look at the picture shared by the fan account.

Netizens left in splits

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the adorable collage. A lot of fans went on to praise Alaya F's smile. Check out the fans' comments on her then and now picture.

Meanwhile, Alaya F recently started her very own social media series called #AlayaAF. Here, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor has shared a few 'Tips And Tricks To Stay Productive And Motivated' during the lockdown. She shared through the caption, "Staying productive and occupied has really helped me and my mental health during this lockdown. But being productive hasn’t always been easy! Here’s some tips and tricks I’ve picked up.. I hope they help you!♥ï¸ If you’re feeling the need to be productive, watch this! If not, go watch Money Heist because I’m really enjoying it right nowðŸ˜‚♥ï¸ you do you!♥ï¸". In the video, Alaya F can be spotted donning a regular tee and white shorts. She added a few tips like 'don't oversleep, don't be lazy, have a to-do list' and etc. Check out Alaya F's 'Tips And Tricks To Stay Productive And Motivated' during the lockdown.

