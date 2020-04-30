Ananya Panday Extends Birthday Wishes To Maheep Kapoor, Shares Throwback Picture

Bollywood’s newbie, Ananya Panday who left her fans awestruck with her debut film Student of the year 2, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress who is winning the hearts of her fans with her acting skills has garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans. Recently, Ananya shared her birthday wishes for her best friend’s mother Maheep Kapoor. She took a stroll down the memory lane and shared an amazing throwback picture on her Instagram story.

Ananya Panday extends birthday wishes to Maheep Kapoor

In the adorable snap, on one side, fans can catch a glimpse of little Ananya with her mother Bhavna Pandey, and on the other side, fans can see a cute Shanaya with her mother Maheep Kapoor. She captioned the beautiful pictures as 'Happy birthday M, love you loads!! Missing your kind words can’t wait to party w uuuu'. The birthday wishes by the Pati Patni Aur Woh star is indeed a sweet gesture to wish her best friend’s mom on her birthday.

Apart from Ananya, as the wife of Bollywood star Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep turned 38 on April 29, her family members were the first ones to shower their blessings and wishes. Sonam Kapoor who is in Delhi these days with husband Anand Ahuja extended her best wishes to her aunt on a special day with a throwback picture. Sonam shared a sassy throwback picture, where she can be seen indulging in a conversation with Maheep.

In the throwback picture which seems to be from a glitzy function, Maheep can be seen wearing Indian traditional outfit with matching jewelry, She completed her look with a bun and a gajra on it. Meanwhile, Sonam can be seen donning a subtle look in a pink lehenga and light jewelry. The two seem to be sharing a hilarious joke as Sonam can be seen laughing while in a conversation with Maheep. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Dhadak fame actor Ishaan Khatter.

