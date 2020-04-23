Ananya Panday’s Throwback Photo With Shanaya Kapoor From Alaska Gives Major BFF Goals

Yesterday, i.e on April 22, 2020, on account of World Earth Day, Ananya Panday shared a throwback photo with her friend Shanaya Kapoor from their vacation in Alaska. Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and both Shanaya and Ananya are reportedly friends since childhood. The two could be seen taking a walk in the woods in Juneau, Alaska. Check out the throwback photo below -

Ananya's throwback photo with Shanaya Kapoor

In the photo, Ananya Panday could be seen taking a walk in the forest. Ananya was seen sporting an all-black attire. Whereas, Shanaya Kapoor wore a black jacket coupled with blue denim jeans. Ananya Panday also added two World Earthy Day themed stickers to the Instagram story named 'Earth Day Every Day' and 'Stand For What You Stand On' respectively. Later, Ananya Panday also posted a photo on Instagram posing in the backdrop of nature on account of World Earth Day. Check it out below -

Ananya kickstarted her Bollywood career in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 recently celebrated crossing 10 million followers on Instagram. She is evidently emerging as one of the most influential stars working in the Hindi film industry with just two films down the line to date. She will be next seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in the film Khaali Peeli. She will also feature alongside Vijay Deverakonda in a Pan-India untitled film.

