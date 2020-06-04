Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' Is A Movie One Must Not Miss Watching; Read 5 Reasons Why

The film Hustlers turned out to be a hit film that received positive reviews. Moreover, Jennifer Lopez's performance in the film was equally praised, that opened more doors of opportunities for her. The film consists of a star cast of Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B in the lead roles. If you haven't watched the award-winning film yet, here are 5 solid reasons why you should watch it.

5 reasons why you should watch the film Hustlers

The cast

Hustlers is considered as a masterclass because of its diverse and clever casting. Apart from starring multiple stars like Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, the film also adds a dash of nostalgia with 10 things I hate about you star Julia Stiles. Hustlers were the debut movie of Cardi B.

A box office hit

Hustlers became the highest opening film for Jennifer Lopez. According to the box office collection, the film ranked an estimated amount of USD$33 million in its opening week itself. The film stood as the second-best film, nationally. The audience also loved the all-woman cast.

It was written and directed by a woman

The film Hustlers was written as well as directed by Lorene Scafaria. She went on from a relatively unknown powerhouse to delivering one of the best films of the year. A report also mentioned that the director nearly chased Jennifer Lopez to cast her in her film. In one of her interviews, she mentioned the film Hustlers was a love letter to Jennifer Lopez without her knowing that she was actually writing it.

Celebration of Transwomen

Actor Trace Lysette plays a transwoman in the film Hustlers. She was seen as a stripper in the film and casting her was incredible because she used to work as a stripper. Trace Lysette had tweeted to Lorene Scafaria and told her that she would like to be involved in a film. After she got selected for the role, the entire trans community was proud of her.

The friendship

The cast of the film explores different aspects of like bonding, friendship and how they work on empowering each other. This is motivation enough to watch the film.

