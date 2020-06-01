Jennifer Lopez's Six Looks For Different Occasions From Casual To Formal, See Pictures

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez is known globally for her acting prowess. The singer has several hit films and is popular for her pop music all around the world. Apart from being the splendid actor and the singer that she is, Jennifer Lopez knows how to use social media like a pro. Her Instagram is filled with colourful posts. Speaking of which, Jennifer Lopez has made headlines for her various statement looks. From casual to formal, here is a compilation of six different looks of Jennifer Lopez

Brunch

In this picture, Jennifer Lopez can be seen striking poses in a white dress. The can appears to be flying in the picture. Her jolly side is can be seen here. Minimalistic makeup and accessory complete the look of the diva as her hair is left open.

Formal

Here, Jennifer Lopez can be seen slaying in a formal ensemble. The diva has worn a black top which is topped with a grey printed and oversized blazer and matching skirt. Jennifer Lopez has accessorised her look with statement earrings and rings. Minimalistic makeup and hair tied in neat high pony complete the look of the actor.

Ball

Jennifer Lopez blew away the minds of her fans with her green gown. The diva's gown features a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline that extends till her waist. Jennifer Lopez has accessorised her look with statement heels and green eye makeup. Sleek hair left open completes this bold look of JLo.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Says 'God Has Greater Plans' For Her Wedding With Alex Rodriguez

Party

This monochrome picture sees Jennifer Lopez donning an off-shoulder jumpsuit. Statement heels and minimalistic accessories are used to complete her look. Seated on a table, Jennifer Lopez hair is tied in a pony as she poses for the picture.

ALSO READ| Beyonce-Jay Z Or Jennifer Lopez-Alex Rodriguez: Who Has Set Major Couple Fashion Goals?

Casual

Jennifer Lopez can be seen celebrating Christmas and twinning with her husband in this picture. Donning a chequered hoodie, both are enjoying the spirit of the festival. Have a look at the picture here:

ALSO READ| Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez To Make Second Pass At Buying New York Mets: Reports

Athleisure

Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in a red athleisure ensemble. The diva can be seen posing in front of a matching car. Sunglasses and hair tied in a bun complete her look.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Or Beyonce: Who Styled All-black Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.