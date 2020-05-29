Ali Abbas Zafar Calls Dehradun House A Writing Zone; Says 'he Wrote Most Scripts There'

Director and screenwriter Ali Abbas Zafar recently spoke about how he has been spending time in his Dehradun house amid lockdown. He said that he has been focusing on writing for the moment. He also revealed how the Dehradun house has become a writing zone for him as he has written most of his scripts here while staying away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai city.

Ali Abbas Zafar talks about working on scripts in Dehradun

Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar recently revealed in an interaction with a leading news portal the details about what he has been up to while the lockdown is being practised. He said that he has been catching up on some necessary sleep and fresh air while he also spends time writing his scripts. He was raised in Dehradun just like his parents and hence he holds the city close to his heart.

The director spoke about buying a plot of land in the city right after his work in the film Sultan. He constructed the house while the making of Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, and another yet-to-release show, was still in process. Ali Abbas Zafar revealed to the leading daily that his parents are happy about the house. It has been a good change for all of them as they are settled in the middle of the mountains, keeping them close to nature. He went on to add that he has written the scripts of all his film either in Dehradun or Mussoorie.

He also spoke about his habit of cutting himself off from Mumbai to write peacefully. Ali Abbas Zafar was of the opinion that the house is his writing zone.

Ali Abbas Zafar had previously uploaded a picture of himself enjoying the nature in Dehradun. He could be seen leaning on a railing while looking dashing in a white Tshirt and a pair of blue jeans. He could also be seen wearing a pair of shades in accessories. In footwear, he opted for a pair of white sneakers that went well with the outfit. Have a look at the picture posted on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Instagram here.

