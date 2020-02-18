Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms Mr India Trilogy With A Twist & Never-seen-before Action Segments

Director Ali Abbas Zafar best known for Salman Khan's Bharat is all set to make a superhero trilogy, titled Mr India. Reportedly, the franchise will star Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. Confirming the news on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that Ali is currently working on the script and once it is locked, the makers will then go on to sign actors and technicians.

A report in a leading media publication claimed that the director is finalizing the script, and the plan of the project has been in the works for a while now. Pegged as an exciting project, the film is to showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. As Katrina is currently one of the fittest actors of all time, she has been zeroed down as the female lead for the movie.

Ali Abbas Zafar confirms Mr India trilogy

Ali Abbas Zafar had mentioned that he is working on a spin-off for Katrina Kaif’s character Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. However, his idea to turn it into a superhero franchise is surprising, It is also said that Ali will be writing, directing and producing the big-budgeted film.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

This will be the fourth film together after their last hit, Bharat. The duo have previously worked together in 2011 film, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai

Meanwhile, with a few more projects in her kitty, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is also slated to release on March 27.

