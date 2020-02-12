Katrina Kaif's Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime - From 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' To 'New York'

Katrina Kaif gained major popularity post her role in Salman Khan's film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. With a huge fan following, the actor went on to deliver multiple hits. Here are some of the films of the Bharat actor that her fans can binge watch on Amazon Prime.

Katrina Kaif's films to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Released in 2012, Jab Tak Hai Jaan marked popular director Yash Chopra's last film. The film starred Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The film revolves around Samar, who falls in love with Meera in London but returns to India to work as a bomb disposal specialist after she leaves him. A journalist named Akira falls in love with him but decides to unite the two lovers instead of pursuing him.

Baar Baar Dekho

Baar Baar Dekho is directed by Nitya Mehra. Released in 2016, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ram Kapoor, and Sayani Gupta alongside Kaif. The plot of the film revolves around Jai Verma, a math genius, who time travels to the future without any control over it. When he realises the value of life and love, he intends to go back to the past to rectify his errors.

Namastey London

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namastey London won hearts at the box office. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, and Upen Patel. On a trip to India, Jasmeet's father forcefully marries her off to Arjun. However, when they return to London, she announces her plans of marrying her boyfriend, Charlie Brown.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a romantic comedy film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Released in 2009, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Upen Patel, and Darshan Jariwala. The plot of the film revolves around Prem who falls for Jenny, but she is already in love with a man named Rahul. Despite this, he agrees to help her marry him and ends up getting into various comical situations as a result.

New York

Released in 2009, New York was directed by Kabir Khan. The film revolves around three friends who lead a happy life in New York. Their lives get immensely affected due to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11. The film stars Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Irrfan Khan.

