Katrina Kaif To Don A Superhero Avatar In Ali Abbas Zafar's Next Action Flick?

Ali Abbas Zafar made his directorial debut with Katrina Kaif back in 2011. His debut directorial was the romcom, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. The director and actor Katrina Kaif reunited after six years for Salman Khan starrer action film Tiger Zinda Hai. In the film, the actor reprised her role as ISI agent Zoya from Kabir Khan’s directorial Ek Tha Tiger that released in 2012.

Katrina was last seen alongside Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s period drama Bharat. According to recent media reports, it is learnt that Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are set to join forces again. This time it will be a superhero action film with Katrina heading the cast.

According to the media report, Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script. The report also stated that they have been planning this project for quite some time now and it is an exciting project for both as it will showcase some never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest as she regularly hits the gym which will help her in the project.

The report also stated the idea of the film is to make it into a franchise. Ali Abbas Zafar earlier had mentioned that he is working on a spin-off for Katrina Kaif’s character Zoya in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is also said that Ali will be writing, directing and producing the superhero film.

The film is expected to go on floors this year but the final date is yet to be confirmed. Katrina also attended Ali’s birthday party which happened last month in the company of Shah Rukh Khan. Rumour has it that the two are expected to come together for another film. Their last outing Zero turned out to be a disappointment at the box office.

Katrina will be next seen in Sooryavanshi. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is also an action film. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

