Ali Abbas Zafar Gives Sneak-peek Into Wedding With Wife Alicia; See Pictures

On January 4, 2021, Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans with a picture of himself holding hands with his wife Alicia Zafar. While sharing the picture, Ali captioned it as, “Bismillah” and a red heart. The filmmaker tied the knot with Alicia in a private ceremony held in Dehradun earlier this week. Ali recently shared snippets from his hush-hush wedding on his official Instagram handle.

Ali Abbas Zafar's wedding picture

On January 5, 2021, the filmmaker shared another picture from his wedding and revealed his wife’s name in the caption. In the picture, Ali can be seen wearing a white sherwani while Alicia wore an off-white coloured lehenga with a light green dupatta. The couple can be seen lost in each other’s eyes as they held each other.

Ali captioned the picture as, “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al-Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life” with several red hearts. Karishma Kotak called the couple ‘adorable’ and dropped the hugging face emoticon in the comments. Ayesha Khanna, Abhiraj Minawala, Arjun Kapoor, Shanoo, Tanvi Shah, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Anup Soni and several other celebrities wished and complimented the couple in the comments section.

The Tiger Zinda Hai director shared a family picture on the same day, where the newly-wedded couple can be seen posing with the family. In the candid picture, the couple can be seen smiling adorably at each other. In the caption, Ali wrote, “Welcome to the Family” with a red heart. Emily Garthwaite, Ranveer Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Rizwann Sikander, Faisal Photuwale, Dino Morea and others congratulated the couple. Katrina Kaif also commented, “Such a pretty picture” with a red heart.

Ali Abbas Zafar's wife Alicia looks elegant in her bridal lehenga

On January 8, 2021, Ali dropped another beautiful picture that featured him and his wife Alicia in the focus. Ali looked elegant in her bridal avatar while Ali looked dapper in his white sherwani. The couple looked in the opposite direction while getting the picture clicked. Ali simply dropped a red heart in the caption. Many of his fans dropped lovely comments and congratulated the couple for the new journey.

Image Source: Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram

