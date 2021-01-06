Ali Abbas Zafar spills beans about marriage with Alicia, says 'pursued her for 2 years'

Ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who tied knots with Alicia in a hush-hush wedding in Dehradun earlier this week spilled beans about his marriage. The filmmaker who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming project Tandav recently opened to Mid-Day and revealed that her wife Alicia is from France and getting married amid the pandemic was not easy for them.

Ali Abbas Zafar shares his love story

Ali said that Alicia’s visa was creating a problem amid the ongoing pandemic and as soon as she got the visa, the couple went to Dehradun and got married at home. Ali also added that his wedding was always planned this way. Though the filmmaker is known best for romantic dramas on the silver screen, yet he confessed to being shy in his personal life. While talking about his love story, the filmmaker revealed that he met Alicia during a work trip to France. Talking about the same, the Tiger Zinda Hai director said that his wife is a first-generation Iranian from France. He had visited the country for work and immediately fell in love with her.

Ali also mentioned that he had to literally pursue her for almost two years, convincing her that he is the right man for her who will keep her happy always. Though it was a tedious task for the director, yet he feels happy and content to marry the love of his life. Earlier, Ali introduced his wife to the world after sharing a love-decked picture from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. In the picture, the newly wedded couple are posing together with their arms wrapped around each other. Ali is seen dressed in a white sherwani, his wife is dressed in an off-white and green lehenga. Along with this picture, Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “1400 years ago, Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra, “All my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face”.



