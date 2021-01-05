Who Is Alicia Zafar? Know All About Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Wife

Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Instagram to share the news of him getting married. It came as a surprise to his celebrity friends and fans when he revealed who his wife is. Ali Abbas Zafar's wife's name is Alicia Zafar and they got married in a private ceremony. Earlier on Monday, he shared a picture of them holding hands and today he finally revealed his wife's face.

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot; Katrina Kaif, Isabelle pour in sweet wishes

Ali Abbas Zafar's Wedding

Ali Abbas Zafar recently got married to Alicia Zafar in a small ceremony. He took to his Instagram to share the picture of them and also one with his family. In the picture, Ali and Alicia are seen hugging while they touch each other's forehead. Ali is wearing a white sherwani whereas Alicia is wearing an ivory lehenga with green drape. He captioned the image as, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life." Check out the post :

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar plans to shoot Katrina Kaif starrer superhero film across four countries

Ali's post was filled with congratulatory messages from his celebrity friends. "Ali! So so so happy for you both! God bless this union!", wrote Shanoo Sharma. Whereas Ananya Panday commented, "Congratulations!! So beautiful." Others left a heart emoji. Have a look:

Who is Alicia Zafar?

After Ali Abbas Zafar's wedding, everybody is curious about his wife, Alicia. While Ali did not tag her in any of the pictures, it hinted that she is not active on social media. It looks like she likes to keep a low-profile. Ali also shared a post with his family, where the couple was seen standing with Ali's family. He captioned the image as, "Welcome to the Family." Have a look :

Also Read: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are now husband and wife; couple shares first post

On the Work Front

Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime's Taandav. The political series will have nine parts that will feature Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. The show is helmed by Ali as well as Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The show is set to release on January 15. Watch the trailer of the series here:

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan plays cricket with director Ali Abbas Zafar on 'Tandav' sets, see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.