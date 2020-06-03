Ali Abbas Zafar Plans To Make A Female Action Film With Katrina Kaif; Read More

Ali Abbas Zafar recently had an interaction with a media outlet about a new project. He said that he was planning to make an action film that would consist of an all-female cast. The media outlet also reported that he would like to cast Katrina Kaif as the main lead in the film as it was her idea but specific details related to the cast have not been established yet.

India's first female action film?

Ali Abbas Zafar, in a recent interview with a media portal, stated clearly that he would like making a full-on female action movie. Though the details haven't been specified or set into motion yet, Ali Abbas Zafar, who has been long time friends with Katrina Kaif, said that he would like to make a project like such as this hasn't been attempted in the Hindi Film Industry before. Other sources confirmed with the media outlet that the film would definitely have an international team to direct and supervise all the stunt scenes. The director also mentioned that he would either go all in to make a wonderful film or not make the film at all.

Ali Abbas Zafar is an Indian filmmaker, producer and screenwriter who has directed super hit films like Sultan (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Bharat (2019). The filmmaker who grew up in Delhi also used to work as an assistant director with Yash Raj Films and made his directorial debut with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011). Almost all of his films have been appreciated by the audience and have also gained much commercial success.

Katrina Kaif is a lead Bollywood actress and has worked with Ali Abbas Zafar a few times and they both are close friends according to media outlets. Katrina Kaif, who is very active on social media, is currently self-quarantining in her house in Mumbai with her sister. She frequently uploads videos and pictures of her doing activities like cooking, cleaning and working out online. It is reported that Katrina Kaif keeps herself busy during the lockdown and trying to stay fit.

Promo Pic Credit: Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram

