Katrina Kaif's 'Namastey London' And Other Movies Directed By Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is a director and producer of Hindi films. He has worked with several stars like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and more. Read to know about films that were directed by Vipul.

Films directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Namastey London

Namastey London stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as the lead pair with Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen appear in supporting roles. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, it is a romantic comedy-drama movie. A man takes his thoroughly-British daughter to his home country, India. There, he arranges her marriage to someone she considers a fool. The daughter attempts to outwit them, but the groom quietly and patiently hatches his own plan. Namastey London garnered positive response and performed well at the box office.

Aankhen

Vipul Amrutlal Shah made his directorial debut in 2002 with Aaankhen. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie is an adaptation of Vipul’s own Gujarati play, Andhalo Pato. After a temperamental man is abruptly fired of his duties as a bank manager, he decides to seek revenge by robbing the bank. He trains three blind men to do this risky task for him. Aankhen was praised by the audiences and was a success at the box office.

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Released in 2005, Waqt: The Race Against Time is a comedy-drama film by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Rajpal Yadav and Boman Irani. The film was acclaimed by the viewers and was a box office success. It shows a rich businessman and his spoilt son and follows the journey of the father who unwantedly becomes very strict in order to teach his sons life lessons before it is too late.

London Dreams

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Asin, Rannvijay Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur star in London Dreams. It is a musical drama film helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The story follows two childhood friends Arjun and Munnu who find a way to get from a small village in India to Wembley as Rock stars, having overcome their personalities. London Dreams received negative reviews and failed to perform at the box office.

Action Replayy

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Action Replayy is a science-fiction romantic comedy film. It stars Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singh, Om Puri, Kirron Kher and Rajpal Yadav. A young man tries to revive his parents' wilting marriage by travelling to the 1970s when their romance was budding and make it bloom: something more complex than he expects. Action Replayy got negative word of mouth and failed to match expectations at the box office.

Namaste England

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s recent directorial venture was Namaste England in 2018. It is a romantic comedy film and a sequel to his 2007 film Namastey London. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead with Aditya Seal and Alankrita Sahai in supporting roles. An Indian couple goes to great lengths to move to London, England. The film was criticised and tanked at the box office.

