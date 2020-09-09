Katrina Kaif's 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' Clocks 9 Years; Ali Abbas Zafar Thanks The Actor

On the ninth anniversary of his debut movie Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, director Ali Abbas Zafar recounted his fruitful journey in the Hindi film industry. In an interview with ANI, the actor revealed a few things about his first film. Talking about his movie, Zafar also thanked Katrina Kaif for being the part of his movie.

Ali Abbas Zafar said that he had made a friend for a lifetime in the lead actor of the flick, Katrina Kaif. He said that his bond with Katrina is like 'chalk and cheese' and that they are best friends. But, he said, they still have their disagreements, and that is what keeps their relationship 'real and relevant'.

Talking about his friendship with Katrina, the director said that one just needs to be true to oneself and especially when they find close friends, they should be honest with them. He said he has tried to do the best he could do with Katrina, and said she also supported him in every possible way she could.

Moreover, Zafar also credited actor Katrina Kaif’s decision to choose him over other filmmakers. Talking about Katrina’s role, he said that when she said yes to Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, the part on paper was very strong. Although he was a complete newcomer and she was riding super high on her success, she said yes to the film, he said. He also thanked Katrina for always being there for him.

As he recounted the journey of making his first film, the director said that his journey from being an assistant director to director has been fascinating and also a little filmy. Before debuting as a director, he was an associate director in YRF for various films like Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Badmaash Company, New York, Tashan, and many more. While assisting these films, he was also writing movies parallelly.

About Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Mere was a 2011-released romantic comedy film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film marked his directorial debut and was also written by him and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film featured Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, Ali Zafar, and Tara D’Souza in the lead roles. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan was released on September 9, 2011, and earned ₹856 million (US$12 million) worldwide. The movie also became the ninth highest-grossing film of that year.

