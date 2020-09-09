Katrina Kaif And Ali Abbas Zafar Are Like "chalk And Cheese", Claims Director

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed several films like Priyanka Chopra starrer Gunday, Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The director recently spoke to a media portal about his directorial debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan starring Katrina Kaif, Imraan Khan and Ali Zafar. The director talked about his relationship with Katrina Kaif and how he truly values his friendship with her.

Ali Abbas Zafar says his friendship is like Chalk and Cheese

Ali Abbas Zafar in an interview with ANI revealed how he found a true friend in Katrina Kaif. The director told the portal that Katrina and he are like “chalk and cheese”; they are best of friends but they have their disagreements too. He further told the portal that this is what keeps their relationship so real and relevant.

Ali Abbas Zafar revealed to the portal that he feels that one needs to be true to themselves. He further added that when one finds close friends, they must be very honest with them and that is what he and Katrina have done in their friendship. The director told the portal that he has always done the best he could with Katrina and she has always been very supportive of him in every way possible.

Talking about their work together in his directorial debut, after 9 years of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ali Abbas Zafar thanked Katrina for trusting him and saying yes to the role.

Plot of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

The film is a romantic comedy-drama which revolves around Kush who tries to find a suitor for his brother Luv. Kush finds a strong, independent and fun girl, Dimple and fixes her meeting with Kush. Kush and Dimple like each other and agree to get married.

However, Dimple and Luv end up spending much more time together and fall in love with each other. But they must find a suitor for Kush without hurting his feelings and soon. So Luv and Dimple manipulate Kush into believing that he and his former girlfriend are still in love with each other.

Details about the film

The film was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and released in the year 2011. The film starred Katrina Kaif, Imraan Khan, Ali Zafar and Tara D’Souza in pivotal roles. The film was produced by YRF.

