Ali Abbas Zafar Shows 'other Side Of Virus' As He Films For His Next In Dubai; See Post

Director and producer Ali Abbas Zafar who is known to help some of the super hit films like Tiger Zinda Hai and more is reportedly in Dubai these days to begin prep for his upcoming superhero film. The filmmaker shared a picture from his prep time on social media where he described life on the other side of the coronavirus.

Ali Abbas Zafar shares a picture from prep time in Dubai

In the picture, the filmmaker can be seen walking on the recce venue with a helicopter in his background. Meanwhile, his team members were also seen setting up the camera and all the equipment to check about the filming of the scenes at that particular location. He captioned the picture and wrote that the other side of the virus is his life which he believed resided in filming his upcoming projects.

On the other side of virus ... life 🎬 pic.twitter.com/fPo2RrSMGZ — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) October 7, 2020

Ali Abbas Zafar teamed up with actress Katrina Kaif for the superhero flick and in his recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the director opened up about his new project and how his lead actress has already started doing her bit. Ali said that Katrina has already started her physical prep for the character she will be seen portrayed in the film. But, further, he said that the Bharat actress has a few other commitments to wrap up before starting work on the superhero films. The director also confessed that he is in Dubai where he is working on the same. Ali told the leading publication that e had to jet off to Dubai because of the international team that is working with him on the film and due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, traveling for the team to India was just not possible.

While spilling the beans about the storyline of the film, the actor told that he intends to make a superhero universe that will begin with Katrina’s film. His third superhero movie will have Indian mythology as the backdrop and the fourth one comes from the Indian Army. This is going to be the fifth film of the director with the actress. The earlier once being Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat and he also produced Katrina’s film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan which also starred Imraan Khan and Ali Zafar.

