As MBKD Clocks 9 Years, Here's Other Hit Movies By Ali Abbas Zaafar That You Can Enjoy

Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan and Ali Zafar starrer Mere Brother Ki Dulhan recently completed nine years of its release. The film was the directorial debut of Ali Abbas Zafar. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan was a hit at the box-office, and it earned almost ₹595 million crores in India. As the movie completes its nine-year journey, let us take a look at the other films directed by Ali Abbas Zafar that you can binge-watch.

Ali Abbas Zafar's films

Gunday

Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, the film Gunday revolves around the story of Calcutta’s most influential people, Bikram (Ranveer Singh) and Bala (Arjun Kapoor), and how their lives change when Nandita (Priyanka Chopra) makes her entry. The plot of the film gets further compelling when a counter-force takes charge, and a thriller unfolds. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also stars Irrfan Khan in an important role.

Sultan

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan released in the year 2016. The movie was an action drama which was helmed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The film had an ensemble star cast, and Anushka Sharma paired opposite the actor. The family-drama movie tells the story of a man who is a wrestler. The plot of the hit film is about Sultan's life and how he makes a come back into the wrestling world. Sultan garnered tremendous success across the country and collected more than Rs 300 crores at the box-office.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai was released in the year 2017. The film was an action-adventure thriller. The film had a stellar cast which includes actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolved around a terrorist organisation taking innocent nurses as hostages in a foreign land, while a team of special agents try to save them.

Bharat

The film Bharat was released on June 5, 2019, and featured Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sunil Grover in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around the time of India’s birth as an independent nation in the year 1947, and a family making an arduous journey to get freedom. In the film, Salman Khan played the role of Bharat, who promises his father that he will keep his family united, at any cost. The film then follows his journey through a span of seven decades. The movie performed very well at the box office and was a commercial success with a worldwide gross of ₹325.58 crores.

