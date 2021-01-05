Ali Abbas Zafar Shares New Wedding Pic, Writes "Mine For Life" To Wife Alicia Zafar

Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar has secretly tied the knot. Zafar first shared the news of his wedding on January 4, 2020. Now, he posted a second picture from his wedding and posed along with his wife. Actor Katrina Kaif also joined in on the celebration and congratulated the couple. Find out more details about this story below.

Ali Abbas Zafar posts second picture from his wedding

Ali Abbas Zafar recently surprised everybody when he shared the news of his wedding on social media. The Sultan director took to social media and shared a picture of holding hands with his wife from their wedding. He simply captioned this picture by writing, “Bismillah”. Take a look at Ali Abbas Zafar’s Instagram post here.

But now, Ali Abbas Zafar has posted a second picture from his wedding. In this picture the newly wedded couple are posing together. While Ali Abbas Zafar is dressed in a white sherwani, his wife is dressed in an off-white and green lehenga. Along with this picture, Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “1400 years ago, Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra, “All my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face”. He then added, “I feel the same Alicia Zafar”. Mine for life”. Take a look at Ali Abbas Zafar’s wedding post here.

Many celebrities joined in on this wedding celebration and congratulated the newly married couple. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Tisca Chopra, and others commented on these wedding posts. Katrina Kaif wrote, “Congratulations to u both”. Take a look at all of these comments on Ali Abbas Zafar’s wedding pictures here.

Apart from his wedding, Ali Abbas Zafar has been gearing up for the release of his first OTT project, titled Tandav. The Amazon Prime Original Series, boasts an impressive ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea, Anup Soni, Gauhar Khan, and many others. A day after confirming his wedding, Ali Abbas Zafar shared the Tandav trailer with his fans. The political drama focuses on power-hungry Saif Ali Khan and his equally powerful mother Dimple Kapadia. Watch the Tandav trailer here.

