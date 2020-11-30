Ali Abbas Zafar shares a glimpse of 'new normal' on set, says 'show must go on'

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who is scouting for locations to shoot for his upcoming film starring Katrina Kaif shared a picture from the sets. The Tiger Zinda Hai took to Instagram and shared a picture while adopting to the normal. In the picture, the filmmaker can be seen wearing a mask while standing behind the camera to shoot some scenes.

Ali Abbas Zafar adopts new normal on set

While captioning the picture, he wrote, “The new normal onset #show must go on.” Going by the post it seems that the actor is determined to continue with his work even if the pandemic has struck the nation hard. The post caught the attention of his fans who were excited and eager to know about his upcoming projects as well as the latest ones. One of the users asked, “ Is it Tiger 3?” Another follower wrote, “excited for the superhero film,” while a third chimed in and said, “lease announce movie with Katrina.” Another die-heart fan of the director’s films wrote, “Superhero? Good luck, sir.”

Read: Ali Abbas Zafar's Web-series 'Dilli' To Star Saif Ali Khan & Dimple Kapadia As Politicians

Read: Ali Abbas Zafar Plans To Shoot Katrina Kaif Starrer Superhero Film Across Four Countries

Apart from this, Ali has envisioned his upcoming actioner as a larger-than-life story that traverses several countries to put his vision across to people. While talking to Mid-Day over the phone from the emirate, the director spoke about the film being shot in four countries. The Ek Tha Tiger filmmaker said that the team has locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The director further mentioned that the makers plan to shoot the film across three to four countries. Touted to be one of Bollywood’s first female superheroes, the writer-director believed that the story will be rooted in an Indian setting.

Elucidating on it, he wrote that the team will shoot a chunk of the film in India as they need to show mountainous terrain for certain portions. For that, the director has zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi as the locations. While spilling the beans about the storyline of the film, the actor told that he intends to make a superhero universe that will begin with Katrina’s film. His third superhero movie will have Indian mythology as the backdrop and the fourth one comes from the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, the leading lady of the film Katrina Kaif who returned from her five days Maldives shooting underwent the coronavirus test. She shared a video on Instagram where she was seen squirming as DNA from her nostrils were picked with an earbud. Katrina was seen in a simple white dress with no makeup on her. After her squirm, one of Katrina's assistants was heard saying 'always smile'. Soon, she broke into a smile while looking into the camera.

Read: Ali Abbas Zafar Shows 'other Side Of Virus' As He Films For His Next In Dubai; See Post

Read: As MBKD Clocks 9 Years, Here's Other Hit Movies By Ali Abbas Zaafar That You Can Enjoy

(Image credit: Ali Abbas Zafar/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.