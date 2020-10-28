Ali Abbas Zafar's Web-series 'Dilli' To Star Saif Ali Khan & Dimple Kapadia As Politicians

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to venture into the digital space with the upcoming web-series titled Dilli. The web-series, earlier titled Tandav, will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and boasts of Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Although the release date of the political drama is yet to be officially announced, several reports by various online portals suggest that it will premiere on the streaming platform in January 2021.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Resumes Shooting For An Upcoming Web Series 'Dilli'; Read Details

Dilli on Amazon Prime Video to star Saif as a politician

Saif Ali Khan's shows Sacred Games and Sacred Games 2 have increased the anticipation among fans for Saif's upcoming web-series Dilli. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Tanhaji actor had begun dubbing for his character in the upcoming web-series from his home. Now, in an interview with the online portal, the 50-year-old actor sheds some light on his character in Dilli.

Saif will be starring as an aspiring politician in Dilli, who is keen on becoming the Prime Minister of India. Talking about his role in the political drama, he said that Dilli is based on politics and is set on a large scale. He also revealed that the show is set within the periphery of Indian politics and is along the lines of the American thriller series, House Of Cards.

Also Read | Ali Abbas Zafar Plans To Shoot Katrina Kaif Starrer Superhero Film Across Four Countries

Elaborating about the plot of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, the National Award-winning actor stated that it will showcase various fractions like UP cops and Dalit politics and the connection between them. Spilling the beans about his character in Dilli, Saif Ali Khan drew a comparison of his character to Chanakya. He revealed that in the guise of a youth leader, his character aspires to become the Prime Minister of the country.

Meanwhile, Dilli is going to be different from other Ali Abbas Zafar's movies as it is a political drama. The 10-episode web-series marks the Bharat director's digital debut. Alongside Saif Ali Khan headlining its cast, the Amazon Prime Video show will also star veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, comedian-actor Sunil Grover, Purab Kohli, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. Kapadia will also be seen playing a politician in Dilli, as shown in the compiled teaser video shared by Amazon Prime for its upcoming Originals.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump With Saif Ali Khan; Ranbir Parties With Alia & Family

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia's Scenes From 'Tenet' Leaked By A Fanpage; Fans Spam The Post With Praises

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.